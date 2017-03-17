March 17, 2017

LIFE SUPPORT: Republican health bill still alive despite renegade conservative votes.

Reps. Mark Sanford of South Carolina, Dave Brat of Virginia and Gary Palmer of Alabama voted against the legislation. Combined with unified Democratic opposition, the bill was reported favorably by a vote of 19-17.

“This is the conservative health care vision that we’ve been talking about for years,” Budget Committee chairman Diane Black of Tennessee said before the vote. “To my Republican colleagues who have doubts today, don’t cut off discussion.”

The bill now heads to the House Rules Committee, and GOP leadership aims to have a vote on the House floor by March 23.