NANOTECHNOLOGY: The Nobelists and Their Molecular Machines. “While these incremental steps remain pretty far from the self-repairing machines envisioned by Eric Drexler in his book ‘Engines of Creation: The Coming Era of Nanotechnology,’ Granja believes these steps are what will eventually lead us there. One of the things that seems to be increasingly clear is that nanomachines are looking to be more biological than machine-like bots.”