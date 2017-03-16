March 16, 2017

DEEP STATE UPDATE: John Hinderaker: A Liberal Coup Is In Progress. “What we are seeing here is a coup: a coup by the New Class; by the Democratic Party; by far leftists embedded in the bureaucracy and the federal judiciary. Our duly elected president has issued an order that is plainly within his constitutional powers, and leftists have conspired to abuse legal processes to block it. They are doing so in order to serve the interests of the Democratic Party and the far-left movement. This is the most fundamental challenge to democracy in our lifetimes.”

If courts are going to apply judicial weight to campaign statements, then maybe I should file a petition for rehearing with the Supreme Court in the ObamaCare case, since “if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor” and “your premiums will go down by $2500” were integral parts of Obama’s sales pitch.