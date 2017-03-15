March 15, 2017

TRUMP: It’s FAKE NEWS Reporter Found My Tax Returns in His Mailbox.

So how much of a stinker is this tax thing, really? CNN is running with “Democrats urge one another not to get distracted by Trump’s taxes.” Which is probably sage advice, given that Trump paid an effective 25% rate, much higher than Barack Obama, Joe Biden, or Bernie Sanders. And we wouldn’t be talking about Democrats’ tax rates at all if it weren’t for this story, which is enough to make you wonder if the “fake news reporter” wasn’t someone on the Trump payroll.