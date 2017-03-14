March 14, 2017

TOM COTTON: ‘There is no three-step plan” to repeal ObamaCare.

Proponents of the American Health Care Act claim that full repeal of Obamacare cannot be accomplished in one bill due to limitations imposed by the budget reconciliation process. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc. made this point at length in a press conference held last week. Republican leadership in the House of Representatives insists that the best way to move forward on repeal is in a three-step process.

Step one is to use budget reconciliation to repeal Obamacare taxes, eliminate the individual and employer mandates, tweak the subsidies, and repeal some minor regulations. Step two is to let Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price take administrative action to repeal the rest of the regulations and administer free-market reforms via agency promulgation. Step three is for Congress to legislate further reforms that cannot be included in reconciliation.

To some, GOP leadership’s proposals may seem reasonable on the surface. Sen. Tom Cotton warns that these are all lies.

“There is no three-phase process. There is no three-step plan. That is just political talk,” Sen. Cotton told radio host Hewitt Tuesday morning. “It’s just politicians engaging in spin.”