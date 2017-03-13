March 13, 2017

SO IF TRUMP (OR STEVE BANNON) IS REALLY SMART, HE’LL NOT ONLY CUT JOBS, HE’LL MOVE AS MANY REMAINING JOBS AS POSSIBLE FROM VIRGINIA — PURPLE STATE WITH DEM GOVERNOR — TO MARYLAND — BLUE STATE WITH GOP GOVERNOR. Trump budget expected to seek historic contraction of federal workforce.

It’s the flood of federal workers and contractors into northern Virginia that’s put it in play for the Democrats. A politician who thinks like a Democrat — i.e., Trump — would act to reverse that trend.

UPDATE: From the comments: “Move them all to Delaware. Already a deep blue state and almost no Electoral College power.”