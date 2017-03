FASTER, PLEASE: Sessions Has Asked Remaining Obama-Appointed U.S. Attorneys to Resign.

Naturally, the left dials the hissy-fit up to 11 in response, despite this being SOP when a new administration comes into power (“In 1993, the Clinton administration fired all 93 United States attorneys on the same day,” those crazy right-wing Rethuglicans at the New York Times notes). But then, what other response do they have?