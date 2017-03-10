March 10, 2017

JON GABRIEL: Samantha Bee Called Young Man a Nazi. Then Apologized. Kinda.

Samantha Bee is not funny. She hosts a nightly TBS show named “Full Frontal,” which mimics the hard-left fake-news template of “The Daily Show.” The latter show still exists, hosted by the not-funny Trevor Noah, while the not-funny Seth Meyers and the once-funny Stephen Colbert mine the same depleted vein on their own late-night talk shows.

All of these programs are intended as Comedy, but are better described as Urban Liberals Yelling At Americans Who Disagree With Them. Here’s how the formula works:

•Play an out-of-context clip of a Republican.

•Show the host staring into the camera, crinkling his/her nose, opening his/her eyes wide, or tapping his/her pencil.

•Peals of digitally enhanced laughter from the live audience, as home viewers check Netflix.

You don’t tune into “Full Frontal” for jokes or satire, but common snark and mockery of The Other. It’s Orwell’s Two Minutes Hate with a laugh track.