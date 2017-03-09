March 9, 2017

CLINTON OPERATIVE GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS COULD NOT BE REACHED FOR COMMENT. Disney Boss Says No Political Bias at ABC News and ESPN, Complaints ‘Completely Exaggerated:’

Robert Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, said Wednesday that ABC News has been “extremely fair” in its coverage of the 2016 election and the Trump administration and that complaints of left-wing political bias on ESPN are “completely exaggerated.”

Taking him at his word, it sounds like ABC and ESPN are falling down on the job spectacularly when it comes to being conservative or centrist Republicans!