March 9, 2017

NBC BECAME TRAPPED IN A TEMPORAL CAUSALITY LOOP SO SLOWLY, I HARDLY EVEN NOTICED! In his post titled “Trump Isn’t Intimidated, Either,” Power Line’s John Hinderaker links to an AP story headlined “NBC chief to Trump: We won’t be intimidated,” and notes:

The sickness at NBC and other liberal outlets has nothing to do with over-reliance on polls. [NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack] said NBC needs more reporters along the likes of Hallie Jackson, Katy Tur, Kasie Hunt and Kristen Welker working in the states where Trump won, and promised the network would be able to afford them. The implication is that NBC needs to learn more about, and devote more coverage to, the pro-Trump states. That is interesting, since Trump carried 30 out of 50 states. I don’t know whether reporters like Jackson, Tur, Hunt and Welker are up to the task or not. My sense is that if they were deployed to the red states, they would need a compass and safari gear.

We’ve been here before with NBC, haven’t we? Yes we have:

Back in late 2004, Rush Limbaugh had lots of fun playing an interview that Tina Brown (now editor of Newsweek) had on her little-seen CNBC show with David Westin, then the president of ABC News, who said that the media needed to send the equivalent of foreign correspondents to the Red States, to witness firsthand how these strange people in the hinterlands live out their exotic day-to-day existences, and why they rejected the suave and debonair John Kerry for that hayseed George W. Bush: WESTIN: I think we don’t do that enough, and I’m not just talking religious communities. I’m talking all sorts of communities across the country. I think that… You understand this, Tina, living in New York or in Los Angeles, we have busy jobs. We go into the office every day. We tend to socialize with the same people, or the same types of people, and I think it’s terribly important for journalists to get out whether it’s overseas or domestically and try to understand. As Rush quipped, paraphrasing Westin, “We need more foreign correspondents in Alabama! We need more foreign correspondents north of Palm Beach County in Florida! We need embeds to go to church, find out what’s going on with these holy rollers! Ah, folks, you can’t know how much I love this.” Also in November of 2004 after the election was concluded, when Brian Williams replaced Tom Brokaw, then-NBC president Jeff Zucker attempted to sell Williams to the public, by proclaiming to USA Today that “No one understands this NASCAR nation more than Brian.”

Actually, there was an employee on salary at NBC back then who happened to understand this NASCAR nation much more than Brian Williams. However, while Brian has moved from the NBC nightly anchor chair to downmarket MSNBC, this other NBC vet has also moved — from midtown Manhattan to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Naturally, NBC is at war with him, rather than understand what made him so appealing. Perhaps one of the reasons why Trump isn’t intimidated by the DNC-MSM is that he knows they won’t be learning from their past mistakes anytime soon. As another group of ex-NBC vets would say, choose the form of your Destructor.