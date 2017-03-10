March 10, 2017

WHY ARE LEFTY “COMEDIANS” SO CRUEL AND UN-FUNNY? ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ apologizes for saying CPAC attendee with brain cancer has a ‘Nazi haircut.’

Late-night news satire show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” is apologizing for including a young man with brain cancer in a segment about all the “Nazi haircuts” at the annual Conservative Political Actional Conference.

The “Wither Conservatism” segment — which aired Wednesday —featured a montage of CPAC attendees sporting similar “Nazi haircuts.” One of those included was Kyle Coddington, a college student a contributor for OUTSET magazine.

Afterwards, a Twitter user claiming to be Coddington’s sister tweeted at host Samantha Bee that they were making fun of someone with stage 4 cancer. He reportedly had just finished getting his first round of chemotherapy treatment just before the CPAC conference late last month.