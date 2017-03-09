March 9, 2017

IN SOVIET TIME-WARNER, CNN STICKS FORK IN YOU! CNN’s Reza Aslan Sparks Outrage After Eating Human Brain in New Show: It Tastes Like ‘Charcoal.’

I’m so old, I can remember when that the notion of CNN anchors devouring the brains of their viewers was only a metaphor. Not to mention, I can remember when Total Coelo promised me that it would taste much better. (Yet another myth painfully destroyed by Ted Turner’s demon spawn.)

As NewsBusters quips on Twitter, “Can’t wait for [CNN spokesman/apologist Brian Stelter] to address the media ethics of human brain-eating on a CNN documentary series.”