● “There were disadvantages to the old culture, it was a bit stuffy and it was more sexist and more racist. But it was an educated and middle-class culture. Now it’s a yob culture. The values are so strange.”

— Monty Python’s John Cleese, quoted by the London Telegraph, April of 2011.

● “Classy! John Cleese calls Ann Coulter & Michelle Malkin ‘assholes’ on International Women’s Day.”

—Twitchy, today.