«
»

March 9, 2017

NEW YORK TIMES HEADLINE ON JANUARY 15, 2017: “Lie to Me: Fiction in the Post-Truth Era.”

Apparently the Times staff took their headline to be their own how-to guide for the news.

Shot:

Chaser:

Related: NY Times Forgets Internet is Forever, Contradicts January Report on Wiretapping.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:08 am