March 8, 2017

WHAT GOOD IS THE WASHINGTON POST’S GLOBAL WARMING COVERAGE, IF IT CAN’T EVEN CONVINCE ITS BOSS TO CHANGE HIS WARMIST WAYS?

Shot: The electoral college is thwarting our ability to battle global warming.

—Headline, the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post, December 19th, 2016. (Link safe, goes to Truth Revolt.)

Chaser: Amazon Greenlights 24-Hour Car Race Series ‘Le Mans: Racing Is Everything.’

—Headline, the Internet Movie Database, Monday.

As Jonah Goldberg sardonically quipped when the smash Pixar film Cars debuted a decade ago, “The No. 1 movie in America today is a fun, family-friendly romp of a cartoon about sending Jews to the gas chamber:”

Just kidding. It’s actually the movie “Cars” by Pixar. But according to some people, there’s not much difference. Indeed, the No. 1 movie in the hearts of liberals and environmentalists is “An Inconvenient Truth,” starring Al Gore, a man who believes that the threat posed by the internal combustion engine is not only the gravest peril mankind faces, but that defeating it is a moral imperative equal to stopping the Holocaust. * * * * * * * * Al Gore and his confreres argue time and again that Americans must change their habits and culture to avoid the ecological holocaust. Chief among these changes is for Americans to give up their addiction to driving or driving “unnecessarily.” Surely a film that teaches young children to love cars is a great moral crime given the supposed moral stakes. Similarly, why isn’t Gore – or anybody else in the Democratic Party – denouncing NASCAR? If global warming is the moral equivalent of the Holocaust, aren’t NASCAR races the moral equivalent of corporate-sponsored, televised neo-Nazi rallies? NASCAR creates greenhouse gasses for pure entertainment. Millions of people drive to these races, poisoning the atmosphere, to watch grown men poison the atmosphere even more. Where is the condemnation? I know I’ll hear from all sorts of angry readers for taking Gore’s position to the extreme. But this has it backwards. I’m merely taking Gore’s extreme position seriously.

To paraphrase Glenn Reynolds, I’d be much more willing to believe the people who tell me that global warming is a crisis, when they’re able to convince their bosses that it’s a crisis, first. And based on Amazon’s latest video offering – and the massive air-conditioned server farms that house it, not to mention the giant warehouses and fleets of aircraft and trucks that deliver Bezos’ physical product – Bezos could well strike many as that dreaded figure on the left: the carbon-wastrel “climate skeptic.” At a minimum, unlike Al Gore, he appears to believe that global warming is no “Ecological Kristallnacht.”