March 8, 2017

GROWN-UP TEMPER TANTRUM: Two School Districts Plan to Close for ‘Day Without a Woman’ Strike.

Officials with Alexandria City Public Schools in Virginia and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools in North Carolina cited safety concerns with so many employees taking off as a primary reason for closing.

“We’re not closing to show support for the cause,” said Chapel Hill-Carrboro spokesman Jeffrey Nash. “We’re closing because so many are not going to be here, making the schools possibly unsafe.”