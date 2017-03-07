March 7, 2017
TEXAS PUBLIC POLICY FOUNDATION: Summary of House Republicans’ Latest Obamacare Legislation.
• This plan fails to repeal most of the costly mandates and insurance regulations driving up premiums and deductibles
• This plan replaces Obamacare’s subsidy scheme with a new costly federal entitlement in the form of a refundable tax credit
• This plan leaves significant portions of the flawed and costly Medicaid expansion intact by delaying the freeze on Medicaid enrollment, maintaining the expansion of the program to the able-bodied, and providing a pathway for non-expansion states to accept enhanced federal dollars.
Other than that, what did you think of the bill, Mrs. Lincoln?