March 7, 2017

IN HONOR OF NATIONAL CEREAL DAY, THIS CLASSIC ESSAY FROM ACE: No Matter How Hard We Run, We Can Never Escape Our Childhood Breakfast Cereals. “I wanted to be an Apple Jacks kid. Apple Jacks kids had so much fun in the commercials. Fresh-faced, healthy, and free, and hopeful for the future. Singing and dancing and just loving on their Apple Jacks. And the cereal was awesome too. I had it once in a Snack-Pack that fell off a truck. But there were no commercials for Kaboom. It was just a dirty little secret, like massage parlors and the back room at a pawnbroker’s.”