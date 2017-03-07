March 7, 2017

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE (CONT’D): Judge: Male student expelled for sexual assault may have been victim himself. “In one of the most absurd cases of campus sexual assault to date, a male student was expelled after he ‘blacked out’ and had oral sex performed on him. The woman who performed the act would, nearly two years later, accuse him of sexual assault, even though the evidence heavily suggested it was the male student who was the victim. Now a U.S. district court judge in Massachusetts has vindicated this expelled student, an Asian-American student known only as John Doe in court documents.”

This absurdly hostile environment against male/Asian students is found at Amherst College. Cost of attending Amherst College: $69,586 per year.