March 7, 2017

SO NOW WE KNOW WHO CARES MORE ABOUT VIRTUE-SIGNALLING THAN CHILDREN: DC-area school district will close for ‘day without a woman’ protest against Trump.

A Washington D.C. suburb has canceled school this Wednesday, citing mass absenteeism among teachers on what activists have declared will be “a day without a woman.”

Alexandria City Public Schools announced on its website Monday afternoon that more than 300 school staff members have announced they will not report to work on March 8, and because of the mass absenteeism, schools will not open.

Activists have called on women to “strike” on Wednesday to demonstrate opposition to President Trump.

School officials, in a note to parents, said, “this is not a decision that was made lightly.”