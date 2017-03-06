March 6, 2017

ROGER SIMON: #ObamaGate Is a Lot More than a Hashtag.

Conservative radio host Mark Levin made the case that former President Obama and his operatives have actively worked to spy on, and undermine, President Donald Trump and his administration.

Levin spoke to “Fox & Friends” on Sunday and used liberal news sources to essentially prove that the Obama administration was behind spying on President Trump and others in his campaign during the election season.

Six agencies, including the FBI, CIA, NSA, DOJ, Treasury Department Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and representatives of the director of national intelligence, were involved in investigating the Trump campaign.

“Are you telling me Barack Obama didn’t know what was going on in six agencies?” Levin asked.

And with the case Levin made, all with publicly available information, it’s tough to believe.