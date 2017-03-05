March 5, 2017

OPPOSITION PARTY IN ACTION: NYT columnist Nick Kristof asks IRS to leak Trump’s tax return.

Of course, the Gray Lady is pretty selective when it comes to reporting leaked documents – not to mention simply reporting news. When the “Hide the Decline” Climategate scandal involving the University of East Anglia climate research center broke in 2009, then-Timesman Andrew Revkin, who wrote their “Dot Earth” enviro-blog, sniffed, “The documents appear to have been acquired illegally and contain all manner of private information and statements that were never intended for the public eye, so they won’t be posted here.”

And the previous year was a rather memorable one for the paper as well. As Byron York noted, September 24th, 2008 was “a red-letter day for the New York Times. For the first time, the paper has reported in its news section that the Rev. Jeremiah Wright once uttered the phrase ‘God damn America.’ Wright’s comments were widely reported and widely discussed beginning with an ABC News report six months ago. Barack Obama even had to give a much-publicized speech because of those words, and others. But the newspaper of record has never seen fit to publish Wright’s quote in its news pages. Until today.”

Twitchy quotes one Twitter user noting, “Annnnddddd the media wonders why they are called the opposition,” responding to Kristof today.

Heh, indeed.™