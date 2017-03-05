March 5, 2017

PART OF THE GENERAL BLUE-TO-RED JOB MIGRATION: Boeing isn’t a story of jobs disappearing. They’re just moving to South Carolina. “So 1800 workers in Washington are finding themselves unemployed. At the same time, more than 3000 people in the Palmetto State have gone to work, begun training and started pumping new life into the economy. So why aren’t the two unions in Washington who are making this doleful announcement talking about that story? I’m just taking a shot in the dark here, but it might be because South Carolina is a right to work state and the union has already been roundly rejected by the workers there.” And the press won’t debunk them because that would step on an anti-Trump storyline.