March 5, 2017

SO WHEN MEXICANS COME TO THE UNITED STATES, THE NARRATIVE IS THAT THEY MAKE EVERYBODY HERE RICHER. But when Mexicans get sent home:

More returnees means lower wages for everybody in blue-collar industries such as construction and automobile manufacturing, where competition for jobs is likely to increase, economists say.

Good thing that doesn’t happen here, where Mexican immigration is a lot greater than the three planeloads a week (up from two under Obama) of Mexicans sent home from the US.