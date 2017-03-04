March 4, 2017

IT’S GETTING HARDER TO TRUST INSTITUTIONS OR PROFESSIONALISM THESE DAYS: Oregon judge is accused of helping illegal immigrant drunk driver ESCAPE from her courtroom while ICE agents waited outside to deport him to Mexico. “Herranz is now under internal investigation after U.S. Attorney Billy Williams accused the judge of letting Salazar leave through her private entrance after staff realized immigration and customs enforcement agents were waiting for him. Every courtroom in the Multnomah County Circuit Court has three doors – one for the public, a private judge entrance and one for inmates to be brought in from jail. Williams told KOIN the only explanation was that Herranz – who is on the board of the Oregon Hispanic Bar Association – or a member of her staff helped Salazar to leave through another door. ICE agents brought the matter to Williams after the incident allowed Salazar to evade the immigration officials.”