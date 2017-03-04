March 4, 2017

DID HE MENTION COMMUNIST TRUMP-HATERS AS PERPETRATORS? FBI head discusses bomb threats with Jewish groups.

FBI Director James Comey met with Jewish leaders Friday to discuss the wave of threats against community institutions and the arrest of a man suspected of making some of them.

“The conversation encompassed the current situation and potential strategies for future collaboration,” the JCC Association of North America said in a statement.

“All the organizations in attendance expressed the deep gratitude of the entire community for the extraordinary effort that the FBI is applying to the ongoing investigation,” the organization added.