March 4, 2017

SOME GOOD ADVICE FOR COLLEGE PRESIDENTS SPEAKING ABOUT NATIONAL ISSUES:

Almost all colleges reflect the breadth of political opinion of the country as a whole, although not in the same proportion. While most are more liberal than their surrounding communities, they are far from politically homogeneous. For that reason, we as presidents have to be careful in how we present our personal political views.

When you call Trump Hitler, you’re telling your pro-Trump students and faculty — and you have them, whether you realize it or not — that they’re basically Nazis. That’s marginalization of the sort that academia purports to deplore.