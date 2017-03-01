March 1, 2017

21ST CENTURY PARENTING: Mark Your Son As A Mama’s Boy. “All the moms at my son’s school have been gushing about the Cat & Jack line for kids since Target released it last summer. Now there’s an additional reason to love the brand: their ‘Strong Like Mom’ T-shirts that are grabbing the attention of feminist moms everywhere. . . . For boys, there is a T-shirt that says the word ‘friend’ in several different languages, ‘be the future,’ and my personal favorite, which my son owns, ‘Kindness Matters.'”

But don’t worry, there are shirts for girls, too: “For girls, the line includes T-shirts that say ‘Future President,’ ‘Future Astronaut,’ and a ‘Genius,’ written out with the periodic table.”

Plus: “For babies, there are onesies (talk about a clothing option that doesn’t need to be gendered) that say ‘My Dad Reads To Me,’ and “’Boss Lady.'”