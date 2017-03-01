March 1, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Harvard administrators are accused of embezzling $110,000 meant for disabled students and spending it on luxuries including sex toys. “DeMarco, 33, who worked at Harvard Law School as Director of Student Affairs from August 2008 until November 2013, was confronted at a her current workplace, Babson College.”

At Babson, she’s the Associate Director of Programs for the Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership.

Babson, you may recall, is the place that persecuted two male students for cheering Donald Trump’s victory. Maybe Babson President Kerry Healey should pay more attention to hiring decisions, and less to political witch-hunts.