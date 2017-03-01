March 1, 2017

FORMER MISS USA: Donald Trump made me great again.

I was 20 in 2006 when I was crowned Miss USA. Few people knew my name and my “Miss USA story.” Later that year, millions knew my name because of my real story, the story I didn’t want shared. I became famous as “Mess USA” when my boss — now the president of the United States — tossed me into rehab after I tested positive for cocaine. Rather than strip me of my crown or add to the negative press with a humiliation campaign, Donald Trump surprised me, and shocked the world, when he held a news conference and declared: “Tara is going to be given a second chance.”

It was 10 years ago that I got out of treatment, and I thank him for my 10 years of recovery. I will always be profoundly grateful. He saved my life and, essentially, made me great again.