March 1, 2017

VIDEO: Watch a Liberal Bro Student Calmly Destroy the Berkeley College Republicans’ Property.

Plus this classic exchange:

“You just vandalized our property,” said the person recording the video.

“Yeah,” replied the perpetrator. “I did.”

You can watch the video below: it’s one of the more chill acts of illiberalism I’ve ever seen. The perpetrator even asked the CR if he knows whether the sign should be composted, or placed in the trash.

“I believe that would be compost,” the CR replied, because this is Berkeley, after all.