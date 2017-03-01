March 1, 2017

UBER CEO: ‘I must fundamentally change and grow up’

Kalanick’s apology, also posted to Uber’s website, began, “By now I’m sure you’ve seen the video where I treated an Uber driver disrespectfully. To say that I am ashamed is an extreme understatement.”

The language then grows increasingly more melancholy, stating the incident “cannot be explained away.” It continued:

It’s clear this video is a reflection of me — and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up. This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.

It closed with Kalanick “profoundly” apologizing to Fawzi and the “driver and rider community” as a whole. The entire letter is posted below.

Such language from the CEO suggested the apology was inspired by more than simply the video. The past few months have not been kind to company.