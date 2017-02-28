February 28, 2017

ASTROTURF IS THE NEW GRASSROOTS: The Democrats’ Spontaneous Grassroots Response to Trump’s Speech is Ready.

Because nothing says spontaneous grassroots outrage like shared talking point tweets on Google Sheets.

So, let’s have some fun. They’ve been suggesting using the hashtag #JointAddress, so let’s add some tweets of our own. Here are a few suggestions:

Obama’s “if you like your plan” statement was awarded Lie of the Year by PolitiFact.

ACA = unfunded mandate. Hundreds of hours of unpaid extra work in small companies.

Trump’s repeal of EPA policies will give coal miners hope and jobs.

Trump’s election has massively increased media interest in reporting government overreach.

If you want the press to do its job, elect a white male Republican.

I know I can depend on the creativity of PJ readers. Make up your own, and post them in the comments — but tweet them first!