February 28, 2017

FAHRENHEIT 451 PERFECTLY PREDICTED THE LEFT MORPHING INTO INTOLERANT, CRYBULLY SISSIES: “To avoid being, if you will, triggered, this society chose to become its own safe space, where critical thought and challenging ideas are outlawed simply because they make people uncomfortable. As a result, this is a society of shallow, miserable people always on the verge of a tantrum at the slightest intellectual provocation. Abortion, divorce and suicide are facts of daily life. And when it comes to avoiding these triggers and protecting this safe space, they are also capable of horrific violence. Does any of this sound familiar?”

Earlier: “There is more than one way to burn a book. And the world is full of people running around with lit matches.”