February 28, 2017

TALKING TO PEOPLE INSTEAD OF PROTESTERS: Dallas Observer: From Immigrants and American Day Laborers, Two Views of Trump’s Stance on Deportation. Plus, a surprise:

Pacheco supports Trump even though he’s one of the 11 million undocumented immigrants who could be deported. “Trump for me is a good president,” he says. “He has to fix things here. There’s a lot of drugs being sold around here. A lot of people sell drugs. And they hide within the workers. They even come here, or hide other places around here. They hide among us.”

That doesn’t fit the narrative. But read the whole thing.