TELL IT TO ALLEN DORFMAN: Drained pension fund has retired New York union workers pinching pennies to survive, as doom looms for reserves across U.S. But the final paragraph is the clincher:

“Municipal and state plans are the next to go down — that’s a pension tsunami that’s coming,” he said. “In many states, those defined benefit plans are seriously underfunded — and at the end of the day, math trumps the statutes.”

Yep.