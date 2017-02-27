February 27, 2017

IT BEGINS: MSM STARTS TO PLAY FORMER WORSE THAN HITLER PRESIDENT AGAINST CURRENT WORSE THAN HITLER PRESIDENT: George W. Bush: Media essential to democracy.

And yet, how to account for this quote from 2004?

[The New Yorker’s Ken] Auletta, for example, can describe Bush at a barbeque for the press in August, where a reporter says to the president: is it really true you don’t read us, don’t even watch the news? Bush confirms it. And the reporter then said: Well, how do you then know, Mr. President, what the public is thinking? And Bush, without missing a beat said: You’re making a powerful assumption, young man. You’re assuming that you represent the public. I don’t accept that. Which is a powerful statement. And if Bush believes it (a possibility not to be dismissed) then we must credit the president with an original idea, or the germ of one. Bush’s people have developed it into a thesis, which they explained to Auletta, who told it to co-host Brooke Gladstone: That’s his attitude. And when you ask the Bush people to explain that attitude, what they say is: We don’t accept that you have a check and balance function. We think that you are in the game of “Gotcha.” Oh, you’re interested in headlines, and you’re interested in conflict. You’re not interested in having a serious discussion… and exploring things. Further data point: The Bush Thesis. If Auletta’s reporting is on, then Bush and his advisors have their own press think, which they are trying out as policy. Reporters do not represent the interests of a broader public. They aren’t a pipeline to the people, because people see through the game of Gotcha. The press has forfeited, if it ever had, its quasi-official role in the checks and balances of government. Here the Bush Thesis is bold. It says: there is no such role— official or otherwise.

The above was written by Jay Rosen, far left media critic and NYU journalism professor in 2004. Assuming the quote from Bush is anywhere near accurate, at least Trump has the guts to act on the same opinions on the DNC-MSM that Bush himself held while in office – and yet he allowed his administration to be absolutely pummeled by the media — to the point where a massive attack of fake news on Katrina may very well have cost the GOP the 2006 midterms.

But knowing how shabbily he was treated throughout his administration, Bush is now willing to undermine Trump’s ongoing pushback. Sad!