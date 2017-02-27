February 27, 2017

BACKLASH CAN BE A GOOD THING: A student was punished for filming professor’s anti-Trump rant. Then came the backlash. “When suspending Caleb O’Neil for recording his professor’s rant against then-President-elect Donald Trump, the dean of Orange Coast College said that the punishment should make the student ‘truly think through your actions and the consequences of those actions.’ But it was the college that rethought its actions — after two weeks of intense criticism that the California school was stifling a conservative student to protect a liberal professor.”

Let’s hope that similar incidents generate similar “backlash” in the future.