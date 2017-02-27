February 27, 2017

IT’S COME TO THIS: Leftists Want Craft Beer To Stop Being Sexist. Wait, What? “Panty Peeler. Phat Bottom. And all the unfortunate beers that use the color of a woman’s hair that also coordinate with a beer style—Blonde, Amber—and take a large bra size to create a name. … This is still a male-dominated industry, both in terms of its employees and its customers. The jocular attitude that women are somehow beneath men or simply objects, however, is something that should have been eradicated a long time ago.”

Oh, stuff it. Besides, you’re an even bigger idiot, apparently, than that makes you sound like: “Take, for instance, the Panty Peeler, which All About Beer magazine specifically mentioned in its editorial. It drew national attention when a Fullbright scholar accused it of promoting “rape culture.” But the beer was actually created and named by the female co-founder of Midnight Sun Brewing Co., who told Heat Street last fall that she meant it to be ‘consensual-sex positive.’ She chose the logo as a symbol of female empowerment, a reference to Lady Godiva.”

Sorry, honey, the feminists have decided that the only acceptable role for a Strong, Independent Woman is victim.