February 26, 2017

BLOWBACK: A Trump voter’s message to retailers: ‘Keep your mouths shut about our president.’

Carson, who worked in marketing before she retired, pulls out her Neiman Marcus credit card and prepares to give it back. It was the obvious thing to do, she says, once the retailer stopped carrying Ivanka Trump’s jewelry line on its website a few weeks ago.

“If the company feels like they can hurt the daughter of a president by doing something like this, that’s mean,” said Carson, who voted for Trump. “I feel very strongly about that.”

A week earlier, Carson had driven to the nearby Nordstrom and returned her store credit card. She’d had that card since 1988, she told the manager, and had used it to buy at least one St. John suit a year — price tag, roughly $1,400 — for decades.

“I said to her, ‘You all really are the best store in the area,’ ” recalled Carson, who lives in Vienna, Va. “ ‘It’s a shame you couldn’t keep your mouths shut about our president.’ ”

Some companies have announced in recent weeks that they would be culling Ivanka Trump’s brand. Others have faced pressure from left-leaning groups to drop other Trump-family products. In response, conservative voters — who say they are tired of the negativity surrounding the new president — are staging their own boycotts against mainstream retailers.