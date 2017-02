STANDING UP FOR DIVERSITY! 28 Conservative/Libertarian Law Profs Demand That AALS Address Political Imbalance Of Law School Faculties. “There is growing awareness that conservative and libertarian scholars are grossly underrepresented in American colleges and universities and that this imbalance results from political discrimination. For several years now a number of legal scholars have asked the AALS to support the commitment to viewpoint diversity stated in its by-laws.”