February 26, 2017

I’M SURE IT’S RACIST OR SOMETHING TO POINT THAT OUT: Meet the terrorist behind the next women’s march. “Instead of milling around Washington, organizers have in mind a ‘general strike’ called the Day without a Woman. In a manifesto published in The Guardian on Feb. 6, the brains behind the movement are calling for a ‘new wave of militant feminist struggle.’ That’s right: militant, not peaceful. The document was co-authored by, among others, Rasmea Yousef Odeh, a convicted terrorist.”

Well, the last one featured a convicted rapist/torturer/murderer as a speaker, so it’s not a stretch.