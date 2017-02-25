February 25, 2017

THIS IS WHO THEY ARE AND WHAT THEY DO: Could the New York Times have found a softer couch for its recollection of the blind sheik? “Nearly a week after the death of the “blind sheik” Omar Abdel Rahman in a U.S. prison, the New York Times published an interview with his lawyer, Lynne Stewart, in which she remembered Rahman not as a terrorist but as the ‘personification of an American hero.'”

Shades of the Gray Lady’s glowing obit of Joseph Stalin, and fawning profile of Bill Ayers, the latter, in a macabre bit of synchronicity, published the morning of September 11th, 2001.