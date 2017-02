JORGE RAMOS: U.S. IS ‘OUR COUNTRY, NOT THEIRS.’

I’m so old, I remember when the left pretended that they rejected the concept of us versus them.

Flashback: Megyn Kelly Grills Jorge Ramos on ‘Neutrality’ Claims: Do You Disclose Your Daughter Works For Hillary?

Just think of Jorge as a Democrat operative as well, and it all makes sense.