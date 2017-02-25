February 25, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Suspension to be lifted for OCC student who recorded professor’s anti-Trump comments.

O’Neil’s Nov. 15 recording of Cox was prohibited by the district’s Student Code of Conduct and the California Education Code because he didn’t have Cox’s permission.

But, the OCC statement said, “without condoning the unlawful recording of a lecture, the student’s desire to voice his displeasure is understandable.”

“The student in this case felt he could not freely share his political views in a classroom, which is why he felt his only recourse was to record a lecture he felt was unfair,” according to the statement.