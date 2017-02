OH, I THINK THEY JUST PULLED AHEAD OF HER ON THAT FRONT: Law professors seek to have Kellyanne Conway disbarred for bringing “shame upon the legal profession.”

Here’s the actual letter, complete with the names of the law professors who have disgraced themselves. But if you want to establish a rule like this for all lawyers in the public eye, well, enjoy it. Sauce for the goose, and all that.