February 25, 2017

NO, BECAUSE THEY’RE ASTROTURF AND THE TEA PARTY WAS A GENUINE FLOWERING OF NEW POLITICAL INVOLVEMENT: Do anti-Trump protests really compare to 2009 Tea Party?

First, from its earliest days, the Tea Party was defined by bold imagery and clear symbolism. The immediate naming of the movement and use of images, such as the coiled “Don’t Tread on Me” snake, alluded to popular notions of American history. These communicated an easily understandable political message of personal freedoms and liberty.

And, while many of the strategies used by the Tea Party were directed at opposing President Obama at every turn, the movement’s messaging suggested broader ambitions for political change and an overhaul of Washington.