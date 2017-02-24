February 24, 2017

TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME: It’s Really A Thing. “In her 35 years as a therapist, Arlene Drake has never heard so many clients talking about the same issue. Week after week, they complain of panic attacks and insomnia because of President Trump. They’re too anxious to concentrate at work. One woman’s fear turned into intense, physical pain.”

And, as always, Trump manages to expose the dishonesty behind claims of neutral professionalism:

Drake was trained not to reveal her personal beliefs, but now will agree with clients if they say they don’t support Trump. “If this were just another session, if this weren’t such a big thing, if this weren’t so evil, I wouldn’t,” she said. “But I have to stand for what I stand for and that does cross over into politics.”

In so many settings, neutral professionalism seems like a lie now, doesn’t it?