February 22, 2017

TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME: Howie Carr: It’s the desperate Democrats who are truly deranged.

They’re losing it, folks. All of Madonna’s F-bombs failed to overturn the election results. The temper tantrums on TV, the insane tweets, the disruptions of the town halls — for people who used to sometimes refer to themselves as “the reality-based community,” they seem strangely disconnected from reality.

It’s true. I’ve never seen such an extended display of unhinged political hysteria as what’s been going on since November.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:52 pm