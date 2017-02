WHY ARE WOMEN’S SPORTS SUCH CESSPITS OF MISOGYNY?

“I was proud to a be a woman, and it didn’t fit well in that culture,” said Candice Wiggins, speaking about the culture within the Women’s National Basketball Association. She’s abandoning her stellar career 2 years early, because of her “mental state.” She says she was bullied for her femininity and heterosexuality.

I’d boycott the WNBA except that, well, isn’t everybody doing that already, pretty much?